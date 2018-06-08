Day 2 of heat wave in Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The yellow color indicates where we are abnormally dry. Unfortunately, that same area got very little or no rain from the storms that went through Central Indiana on Thursday.

Doppler indicated near New Castle, rain totals reached 3". Downtown Indy got nothing.

Today, we'll see temps soar to 92°. A heat wave is defined as 3+ days of 90. Today will be 2/3 of 90+ as we expect to be in our second heat wave of 2018. We also had three consecutive 90s at the end of May.

The moisture is also really pumping in which will make the heat much more oppressive than it was earlier in the week.

Most of Friday will be rain free. We could see a few sunny moments but overall expect a mostly cloudy sky.

Scattered storms will develop after 4pm.

The heat and scattered storms will continue through the weekend.