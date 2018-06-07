× Zoobilation, Indy Pride Fest, and one of Indy’s most-loved food festivals make downtown Indy a hot spot this weekend for some of summer’s biggest must-see events

Zoobilation 2018

Indianapolis Zoo

It’s time to “Swing in to Summer” at Zoobilation is this Friday night! It’s not every day that folks get to dress up in black tie attire and party it up at the Indianapolis Zoo, but that’s exactly what’s happening! Every year, Zoobilation is one of the city’s hottest social events and it’s the city’s biggest fundraiser for animal conservation. The theme for 2018’s sold out event focuses on the Zoo’s newest exhibit — the long-tailed macaques. You’ll even see some familiar faces from CBS4 if you managed to snag ticket before they sold out!

Indy Italian Street Festival

Holy Rosary Catholic Church

Another much-loved annual event is the 34th annual Italian Street Festival happening Friday and Saturday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church located just south of downtown Indy. From 5-11pm visitors can enjoy plenty of Italian food, beer and wine, live music and dancing, and even amusement park rides for the kids. Admission is free but food and beverage purchases require a food ticket which are $1 per ticket (cash only), with most food items costing 4 or 6 tickets. Ticket booths are located throughout the festival grounds. The carnival rides take cash and are independently operated.

Indy Pride

Downtown Indianapolis

Indy Pride is officially here! Indy Pride best is the largest gathering of LGBTQ+ people and allies in the state of Indiana as well as one of the biggest in the Midwest. There’s a ton of events scheduled for the week, but two of the biggest are the Cadillac Barbie Pride Parade which kicks off at 10am on Saturday morning near the corner of College Avenue and Massachusetts Avenue and includes over 100 floats, walking groups, and entertainment. Afterwards, the Pride Festival kicks off at 11am in Military Park and goes until 11pm!

Slamology Automobile and Music Festival

Lucas Oil Raceway

Head to Lucas Oil Raceway on Saturday and Sunday for the Slamology Automotive and Music Festival. You can show off your car or just go as a spectator to enjoy all the cool customized vehicles, live bands, and additional activities. A one day pass is $10 or you could opt for the 2 day pass for $15.

Indy Pop Con

Indiana Convention Center

Indy Pop Con is coming to the Indiana Convention Center this Friday-Sunday. Pop Con is all about celebrating all aspects of pop culture– from video games, to sci-fi, comics, YouTube and podcast stars, TV/Movies and much more. You can even meet celebrities like Chester Rushing from “Stranger Things.” Tickets start at $30.

Indiana High School Basketball All-Stars vs. Kentucky All-Stars

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Watch the boys and girls Indiana High School Basketball All-Stars take on the Kentucky High School All-Stars on Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The girls game starts at 5pm and the boys—led by Indiana’s very own Mr. Basketball, Romeo Langford—play at 7 pm.

