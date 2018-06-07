× Woman saves pregnant mother and her child from drowning in south side pool

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An assistant apartment manager is credited with saving a mother and her child by pulling them out of a pool Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a possible drowning in the 5300 block of Turtle Creek South Drive at Brookwood Apartments on the south side.

A 911 caller said a pregnant woman had jumped into the pool to rescue her 3-year-old son. By the time IFD arrived at 12:05 p.m., they found a woman in her 30s and a 3-year-old toddler had been pulled from the pool and were alive.

Both were alert, IFD said, but firefighters and medics took them to area hospitals for assessment. Jennifer Potter, 35, who serves as the assistant apartment manager at the complex, retrieved them from the water.

Potter told IFD she was making the rounds on a golf cart when she and a maintenance worker noticed some commotion at the pool. She saw a crowd of children gathered around and said it looked like they were trying to rescue someone. She then saw a child in the water.

Potter ran toward the pool, emptied her pockets and took off her shoes and jacket before diving into the deep end of the pool. She reached the toddler and grabbed him, only then noticing that the boy’s mother was under the water and holding him up.

Potter handed the little boy to some bystanders and then lifted the woman’s face and head out of the water as some more bystanders helped her get the woman to safety. Within about a minute, the woman resumed breathing. The little boy appeared to be OK.

Witnesses said the boy and his mother were walking near the pool when the boy slipped and fell in. His mother couldn’t swim but held him up until Potter made the dramatic rescue.

“She saved three lives,” IFD Battalion Chief Rita Reith said. “[Potter] left work after the incident to process what had just happened and said [there was] no doubt she would do it again.”