The rumors are true – Reese Witherspoon confirms 'Legally Blonde 3'

Elle Woods is making a comeback! Reese Witherspoon is reprising her iconic role for “Legally Blonde 3.”

Witherspoon confirmed the news with an Instagram video in the iconic pink bikini on Thursday morning. “It’s true… #LegallyBlonde3,” the actress wrote.

The last time we saw the fashionable lawyer was back in 2003 when “Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde” was released.

Both “Legally Blonde” and “Legally Blonde 2” were box office successes.

It’s still too early to know which co-stars will return and a release date.