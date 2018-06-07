× ‘Suspicious device’ prompts security scare at Houston’s Hobby airport

HOUSTON (AP) — Passengers catching early-morning flights were told to evacuate Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport early Thursday morning.

According to an Associated Press journalist going through the checkpoint, Transportation Security Administration workers shouted “Shut it down! Everyone leave!” at about 4:35 a.m. on Thursday, forcing hundreds of people to evacuate.

The concern involved a “suspicious device” discovered during screening, according to airport officials.

The TSA security line has been closed due to a suspicious device being found during screening. Please check with your carrier to see if your flight is being impacted by this delay. We will post updates as they become available. — Hobby Airport (@HobbyAirport) June 7, 2018

Device has been removed, and TSA is re-opening the checkpoint and working to resume passenger screening. Expect some delays through security, and as always check with your carrier to see if your flight has been impacted. #fly2houston — Hobby Airport (@HobbyAirport) June 7, 2018

According to KTRK, the device in question was a novelty grenade found in a boy scout’s bag. The security checkpoint has reopened for passenger screening, although the airport said travelers should expect some delays.

This happened only a day after police detained “an impatient passenger” who made comments about explosives in a bag at Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Houston Airport System spokesman Bill Begley said the unidentified passenger’s “inappropriate comment” prompted a bomb squad to close the international terminal for nearly an hour.