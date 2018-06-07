Near-record heat to end the week for central Indiana

Posted 3:43 pm, June 7, 2018, by , Updated at 04:27PM, June 7, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The record highs for Friday and Saturday are 95 and 94 degrees, respectively. We will be close to those temperatures with only a slight chance for isolated late day t-storms.

A cold front will move this way and our rain chances will increase Sunday.

More more widespread t-storms are likely Sunday night through Monday.

Central Indiana has been locked in a dry, warm weather pattern for the past six weeks.

Expect a hot, humid evening for Zoobilation.

Back seat heat will be extreme through Sunday.

Be sure to watch you kids around water.

We’ll have hot, humid weather for the Italian Street Festival.

A few spotty t-storms will be possible Friday.

Scattered t-storms are likely Saturday.

Scattered t-storms are likely Sunday.

Scattered t-storms are likely Monday.

