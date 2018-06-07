Man biking across America to raise money for Boy Scouts, STEM initiatives

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A Massachusetts man is biking across the country to give back to an organization that inspired him to become an inventor.

Gihan Amarasiriwardena helped start a clothing company called Ministry of Supply following his time at MIT. The company sells high performance business wear for men and women using the same material NASA astronauts use.

He credits his innovative nature from time spent in Boy Scouts and Eagle Scouts as a kid. He is raising funds specifically for the Boy Scouts Inventing Merit Badge, which was launched during his time at MIT to encourage young inventors and STEM initiatives.

“The future of American innovation starts at a young age. So, things like the inventing merit badge that I’m raising funds for will help inspire that,” Amarasiriwardena said.

On his journey from Boston to San Francisco, he made a stop in Indianapolis on Thursday.

Amarasiriwardena is averaging 80 miles per day on his journey across America. He is staying with family and friends when he can, but is also tapping into his scouting experience by camping.

His goal is to raise $5,000 during his journey. If you’d like to donate to Gihan’s GoFundMe, click here.