Kokomo man arrested on attempted robbery, battery charges in connection with stabbing

KOKOMO, Ind. – Police arrested a suspect in connection with a stabbing and attempted robbery in Kokomo.

On Wednesday morning, Kokomo police were dispatched to Community Howard Regional Hospital after a stabbing victim sought treatment in the emergency room.

The man, identified as 35-year-old Robert Ruckman, had multiple stab wounds to his head, arm and shoulder. He was treated and released, police said.

Ruckman told investigators that he went to Berkley Square Condominiums to meet an acquaintance. Once he arrived, he said he was attacked by a man who wore a red bandana over his fight. A fight ensued, and Ruckman said he fought off his attacker. He was stabbed during the scuffle.

Using Ruckman’s description of the suspect, police arrested Jamal Smith-White, 23, on preliminary charges of attempted robbery and aggravated battery.

Kokomo police said the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Det. Michael Banush at (765) 456-7278 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017. Tips can be left anonymously with Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.