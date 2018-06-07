Indiana trooper stops motorcyclist traveling 135 mph

Zachary Babich

GARY, Ind. — Indiana State Police say they’ve arrested a teenage motorcyclist for traveling 135 mph in Lake County and passing cars on the shoulder and by splitting lanes.

They say they arrested 19-year-old Zachary Babich of Crown Point for reckless driving Wednesday morning on Interstates 80/94 in Gary.

First Sgt. Terrence Weems first observed Babich approaching from behind at a high rate of speed and eventually clocked him at 135 mph. Weems followed him for just under a mile at 125 mph before Babich pulled over.

When asked why he was going so fast, Babich told Weems that he was headed to work for training. Babich was incarcerated at the Lake County Jail.

