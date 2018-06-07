Charges dropped in fatal Dollar General shooting last month

Posted 12:05 pm, June 7, 2018

LAS VEGAS – The charges have been dropped in connection with the fatal shooting of a Dollar General clerk on the northeast side of Indianapolis, CBS4 has confirmed.

U.S. Marshals say a man was taken into custody by their Fugitive Task Force in Las Vegas on Friday, and they released the suspect’s name. However, CBS4 has confirmed those charges were dropped.

After U.S. Marshals announced they made the arrest, IMPD said they were unable to confirm it, and they are still investigating the case.

Brian Eure was fatally shot last month while working at Dollar General located in the 5000 block of Emerson Way.

IMPD released surveillance video of the fatal shooting with the hopes that the public would be able to identify the suspect.

WARNING: Some may find the video below disturbing.

