ATF agent shot during enforcement operation in Gary

GARY, Ind. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says one of its agents has been shot during an operation in Indiana.

ATF spokesman Thomas Ahern says he was told initially the agent sustained non-life-threatening injuries Thursday afternoon in Gary, but later said the agent’s medical condition was unclear.

The agent is assigned to the Chicago Field Division.

Ahern says one offender was shot by law enforcement during the operation.

Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter told The (Northwest Indiana) Times he received a report the agent was shot in the chest and that another person involved in the shooting died.

Carter said he was told the ATF agent was conducting a controlled drug buy when a shootout occurred.

