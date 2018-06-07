× A four year headache: long-delayed I-69 project close to completion

BLOOMINGTON,IN—The end is in sight for a heavily delayed construction project along a stretch of State Road 37 between Martinsville and Bloomington that will become part of I-69.

INDOT officials say construction on what is known as the I-69 Section Five project will be substantially completed by the end of August. The state took over the project last August after a series of delays and financial issues.

“When the state took over the project last august, we looked at every possible way to accelerate and get to that finish date as quickly as possible” INDOT public affairs manager Andy Dietrick said.

Work on the project began 4 years ago. An august completion date would put the project 2 years behind schedule of its original expected finish. Dietrick says over the next few months drivers can expect to see various lanes of traffic, access roads and interchanges open one by one.

“Traffic will be moving a lot better than we’ve seen in the last year or so,” he said.

Until the end of August Dietrick says paving crews will essentially be working 24/7 to complete work. He adds that drivers can expect changing road conditions and traffic patterns on a regular basis.

“ We want people to slow down, be very aware that this is still a very very active construction zone. We know the end is near but we have a lot of work to get there,” he said.

Section six, which is the next phase of the project will extend along the state road 37 route from Martinsville to I-465. Construction on section 6 is expected to begin in 2020 and be completed in 2027.