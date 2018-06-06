Police investigate fatal stabbing on near east side

Posted 12:40 pm, June 6, 2018, by , Updated at 12:47PM, June 6, 2018

File photo: police car

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police are investigating a fatal stabbing on the city’s near east side.

Officers were called to the 2600 block of Southeastern Avenue, west of South Rural Street, at 9:43 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a stabbing. The victim, an adult male, was found and transported to Eskenazi Hospital. He later succumbed to his wounds.

Police did not say what the circumstances leading up to the stabbing were. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. Tips to Crime Stoppers are considered anonymous and the tipster may be eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to a felony arrest.

