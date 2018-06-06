Pennsylvania woman creates pouch in hopes of making police, community safer during traffic stops

COATESVILLE, Pa. – A Pennsylvania woman developed a device in hopes of making everyone safer during traffic stops, WTXF reports.

Jackie and Wayne Carter created a magnetic pouch that keeps your license, insurance card, and registration in sight while driving so you don’t have to reach around to find those documents during a traffic stop.

“What is it that makes police officers nervous during traffic stops? Reaching and that’s why we just simply named the product ‘Not Reaching,’” Jackie told WTXF.

The Carters sent a sample of their product to the Coatesville Police Department. The officers felt it would be a good way to make everyone feel safer, so they’re giving them out free of charge.

“I just see it as a great opportunity to keep hands where we can see them and it’s a product developed by a Coatesville resident who cares and wants the best for our community and our officers,” Coatesville Officer Sgt Rodger Ollis said.

