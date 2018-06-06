Month after losing foot in lawnmower accident, 5-year-old girl graduates from kindergarten

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 5-year-old girl who lost her foot in a lawnmower accident last month thought she’d miss her kindergarten graduation.

But, with a smile on her face and a cap on head, Italia McAllister accepted her diploma.

Family told CBS4 in May that the northern Indiana girl was playing with her brother in their backyard when she got too close to a riding lawnmower. When the lawnmower backed up, family says the little girl was knocked to the ground and her foot was caught in the blades.

Her dad heard her screaming and immediately knew it was bad.

“(I) just ran up to her and seen what happened, (I) couldn’t believe it,” said her dad, Cody McAllister.

Doctors did what they could, but Italia’s left foot was too badly hurt.

“She remembers the accident and she told us today she knows she only has one foot,” explains McAllister.

Italia’s family wants to warn other parents about the dangers of mowing.

“It’s dangerous. It can happen. It did happen and I never thought it would happen,” said Cody.

In a matter of seconds, Italia and her family’s lives changed forever.

“It can happen to anyone in the blink of an eye. She was just out there playing and I was out there and out of nowhere, in the blink of an eye,” said McAllister.

Italia will spend most of the summer in physical therapy, learning how to walk again. If you’re interested in helping Italia’s family, click here.

For now, Italia is excited about entering the first grade.