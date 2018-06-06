Milder Wednesday before heat pours in later in the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you have some yard work to do, I highly recommend getting that done today! It'll be a bit milder than yesterday and the last day for awhile before things really heat up.

Yesterday was just on the border before "hot". Today will be a bit more comfortable with a high right near normal.

Though the morning has been a bit cool, we'll all warm quickly. Back into the 60s by 9 a.m. and most of the afternoon comfortably in the 70s. Great day for a bike ride or for mowing the lawn.

No rain today! Keep watering the lawn.

Tomorrow brings a bit of a change. As we dive into a more active pattern, we'll feel both heat and moisture pour in. Moisture will be a big factor in the next few days, giving us that more "humid" and "oppressive" feeling. This will be good if you've got a pool but not so ideal for those who have to work outside.

We're also going to see rain chances every day for the next week. Notice, though, the low percentages. We'll have a few storms in the area most days but you won't necessarily get a storm in your town every single day. It does look like we'll be dealing with a few storms in addition to the heat for Zoobilation on Friday. Check back for more on timing.