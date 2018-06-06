× Indianapolis Colts team up with city for downtown Indy playground

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts Foundation will pay for a $1.5 million project to put a playground on the Downtown Canal Walk.

The Canal Playspace will be located on the north end of the canal near West Walnut Street and is described as a “creative and fun playground for children and adults of all ages.”

The Colts-themed park will include a vertical climbing tower and ladder, spinner bowl, twister nets, stepping stones and some great views of the city.

“As much as the Colts love to entertain, inspire and unite on the field, we take just as much pride in giving back to the community we call home,” said Kalen Jackson, Colts vice-chair and owner. “This new playspace will be an excellent way to promote health and fitness for downtown residents and visitors alike, and we are thrilled to partner with Indy Parks and others to make this a reality.”

The Colts, Indy Parks, the Indianapolis Parks Foundation and Downtown Indy Inc. are teaming up to make the project a reality. Organizers hope the playground will provide another incentive for people to visit the canal. The park will also encourage children and families to play together.

“The City of Indianapolis and Indianapolis Colts are taking major steps to help families stay healthy by creating a first of its kind playground on the downtown Canal Walk,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “As parks continue to be a vital component of thriving communities, the Canal Playspace will become a special place for our residents to enjoy.”

The Canal Playspace will span nearly an acre and connect to the Indianapolis Cultural Trail. Construction on the project is slated to begin later this month, with a September opening planned.