× Greenfield mothers push for metal detectors after Noblesville shooting

GREENFIELD, Ind. – A group of moms in Greenfield are pushing for metal detectors to be added to all of Greenfield Central Community schools.

Their plan is now picking up support throughout the community.

Lauren Andrews, Ashlee Burke and Rachel Crosby say the idea for the metal detectors was a reaction to the shooting at Noblesville West Middle school.

The group says they believe adding more school resource officers and having metal detectors at the entrances to all eight schools could serve as an immediate fix for identifying and stopping threats before they enter schools.

“Long term we can assess different reasons on why it’s happening and what we can work on inside schools, but it has to be stopped at the front door because once they’re (kids) inside they need to be safe all day,” Andrews said.

To help their plan gain support, the women have created a Change.org petition. As of Wednesday evening, the petition had garnered more than 1,000 signatures. The women say they have also been approved to speak at a June 11 school board meeting to outline their plan.

“We don’t want to be the next one. So if we can stop it before it happens, then we’ll feel pretty good about it.” Rachel Crosby said.

Dr. Harold Olin, the superintendent of the Greenfield-Central Community School Corporation, issued a statement to FOX59 regarding the planned presentation. The statement reads:

“After the Noblesville middle school shooting two weeks ago, the Greenfield-Central board of school trustees president and I both agreed that we should have some open conversation about school safety at our next regular board meeting. You will notice on our advertised board agenda for June 11th that “school safety” is listed under new business to be discussed. A Greenfield-Central parent did request to have an opportunity to address the board at the next board meeting. This parent has been notified that she will be afforded such an opportunity at an appropriate time within the board meeting setting. Members of the local law enforcement agencies will also be in attendance at the board meeting to share their perspectives on school safety practices. Members of the board and the administrative team are looking forward to this opportunity to listen, learn, and discuss our practices. Having been a member of the administrative team in this district since June of 2000, I can assure you that we have always taken student safety very seriously. In fact, it is our highest priority. We have made numerous improvements to our facilities, safety practices, and procedures over the last two decades. We have demonstrated a willingness to implement proven best practices, and we will continue to be diligent learners in all matters of school and student safety.”

The women say during their presentation they plan on outlining details such as associated costs and potential funding sources. They have also reached out to a contractor who works with Greenfield schools who has offered to give the district a discount on the metal detectors.

“We’ve done our homework, we’ve done hours of research, we’ve talked to hundreds of people, we’ve been on neighborhood next door apps, social media, we’ve got our petition, we wrote the school board and are approved to talk. We’re prepared to get this done,” Andrews said.

The Greenfield-Central Community School Corporation school board meeting is planned for June 11.