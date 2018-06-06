Former teacher in Anderson sentenced for attempted sexual misconduct with a minor

Posted 12:47 pm, June 6, 2018, by

Stephen Lingle

ANDERSON, Ind.—A former teacher at Indiana Christian Academy is sentenced after pleading guilty to attempted sexual misconduct with a minor.

Stephen Lingle was sentenced to one year in jail and two years of probation.

Investigators began looking into Lingle acing inappropriately with a girl half his age last year.

Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings says Lingle sent the girl letters talking about how attractive and beautiful she is, and there was even an allegation that she was touched inappropriately.

According to court documents, he admitted to writing her letters. He even told police his wife was not paying attention to him at home, and he just wanted a close friend.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s