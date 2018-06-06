× Former teacher in Anderson sentenced for attempted sexual misconduct with a minor

ANDERSON, Ind.—A former teacher at Indiana Christian Academy is sentenced after pleading guilty to attempted sexual misconduct with a minor.

Stephen Lingle was sentenced to one year in jail and two years of probation.

Investigators began looking into Lingle acing inappropriately with a girl half his age last year.

Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings says Lingle sent the girl letters talking about how attractive and beautiful she is, and there was even an allegation that she was touched inappropriately.

According to court documents, he admitted to writing her letters. He even told police his wife was not paying attention to him at home, and he just wanted a close friend.