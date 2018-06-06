First look as Zionsville-favorite Cobblestone restaurant reveals the exclusive Zoobilation dish that was 5 months in the making

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Cobblestone first opened its doors at 160 S. Main Street in Zionsville in 2000. Back then, it was known as Cobblestone Grill. But in February of last year, they temporarily closed up shop for a full renovation: completely overhauling the interior, logo, menu, and even their name.

When Cobblestone—as it’s now known—reopened, it didn’t take long for their new casual and contemporary vibe to resonate with guests.

If you loved the old Cobblestone Grill, you will still get to enjoy some of the old favorites and the iconic patio. But if you haven’t visited in a few years, you may not even recognize the place when you walk in.

A new look, a new chef, and a new menu means this was the perfect time to showcase the new look and taste of an old Zionsville favorite. So this Friday night, Cobblestone will be one of only 4 new vendors debuting at Zoobilation.

The dish they are serving won’t be something you find on their menu. It’s a Zoobilation exclusive that has literally been 5 months in the making.

“We are doing a flank and cut short rib that we’ll be grilling,” said Executive Chef, Jeremiah Clark. “We’re going to be marinating that in some root beer and barrel aged Worcestershire sauce that we actually made in house. We made Worcestershire sauce and then we put it in a Jefferson barrel and it’s been sitting in a Jefferson barrel since January.”

The meat will then be charcoal grilled on-site and topped with a fresh tomato and watermelon salad.

What if you aren’t able to attend Zoobilation and try out the exclusive dish?

Although you won’t see this exact dish on the menu, you can enjoy one of their locally-sourced steaks and some of that special Worcestershire sauce.

“I definitely want to continue this house barrel aged Worcestershire just because it’s something that you’re not going to find anywhere. So we will continue that and you might see it pop up on menus in the future,” he said.

Four Things You Need to Know:

1: Cobblestone—formerly Cobblestone Grill—has totally revamped and rebranded everything from their interior, menu, and logo. You will still find a few old favorites like Pasta Mediterranean, white fish sandwich, and the spicy shrimp appetizer.

Cobblestone—formerly Cobblestone Grill—has totally revamped and rebranded everything from their interior, menu, and logo. You will still find a few old favorites like Pasta Mediterranean, white fish sandwich, and the spicy shrimp appetizer. 2: Executive Chef, Jeremiah Clark, prides himself on sourcing locally from places like sourcing locally from places like Tulip Tree Creamery, Traders Point Creamery, Smoking Goose, Gunthorp Farms, and other local farmers.

Executive Chef, Jeremiah Clark, prides himself on sourcing locally from places like sourcing locally from places like Tulip Tree Creamery, Traders Point Creamery, Smoking Goose, Gunthorp Farms, and other local farmers. 3: They are also a hot-spot for brunch, which they serve Saturdays from 10am-4pm and Sundays from 10am-2:30pm.

They are also a hot-spot for brunch, which they serve Saturdays from 10am-4pm and Sundays from 10am-2:30pm. 4: Keep up to date with special events and the calendar of local musicians who perform on the patio (weather permitting) Thursday-Saturday during the summer, and inside the restaurant on Fridays and Saturdays during the winter.

One of the new favorites is called the “Jibarito.”

“It’s a Puerto Rican sandwich but instead of bread, it’s plantains. We fried plantains; smash them almost like a tortilla… [We] use pork shoulder from Gunthorp Farms, Gruyere cheese, lettuce, tomato, and basil aioli,” he explained

Or you can give in to your sweet tooth with their banana bread pudding.

“We make a banana cream and then we have the banana bread pudding. We put gelato from Sundae’s— it’s peanut butter gelato– with Oreo crumbs mixed in and then foster sauce,” said Clark. “So it’s almost a play on Elvis’ famous peanut butter and banana sandwiches.”

Clark prides himself on sourcing locally from places like Tulip Tree Creamery, Traders Point Creamery, Smoking Goose, Nduja Artisians, and even the local farmers who knock on the back door.

“It’s just building that relationship between the man that raised this animal or the man that pulled this vegetable out of the ground is something that I care about,” he said.

Cobblestone is also a popular spot for brunch, which they serve Saturdays from 10am-4pm and Sundays from 10am-2:30pm. Some popular brunch items include the veggie omelet with goat cheese, fresh red peppers, red onion, and spinach, as well as their chicken and waffles.

“We do a Dutch baby pancake with a lime curd and macerated berries. That’s one of my favorites,” Clark noted. “Also, we do a Bananas Foster French toast with fresh bananas and the banana cream and foster sauce.”

Since they opened almost two decades ago, the patio at Cobblestone has been a hot-spot during nice weather months. In the summer, you can even enjoy live music by local artists every Thursday-Saturday night on the patio (weather permitting.)

They also partner with other local businesses for pop-up events like “Dogs Night Out,” where they open the patio up to dogs and their owners and Three Dog Bakery (located next door) served up a three-course meal just for pups!

“We do a lot of those kinds of events so just stay tuned on our Instagram and Facebook and we’ll have them coming up,” Clark said.

To learn more about Cobblestone, you can check out their official Website or explore reviews and photos on their Yelp profile. You can keep up with their upcoming events by connecting via Instagram and/or Facebook.

While in Zionsville, check out some of the other popular businesses and attractions within walking distance of Cobblestone: