CrossFit places employee on leave after he voiced support for Indy gym ‘refusing to celebrate sin’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – CrossFit has placed one of its employees on unpaid leave after he voiced his support for a gym’s decision to cancel an Indy Pride event.

In a stream of controversial tweets that have since been deleted, “Chief Knowledge Officer” Russell Berger thanked CrossFit Infiltrate “for standing by (their) convictions and refusing to celebrate sin by hosting an @IndyPride workout.”

Shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday, CrossFit announced on Twitter that Berger had been placed on unpaid leave while management completes a thorough review of the situation.

Effective immediately, Russell Berger has been placed on unpaid leave while management completes a thorough review. — CrossFit (@CrossFit) June 6, 2018

Members of CrossFit Infiltrate say the controversy started when a special workout planned by coaches in support of Indy Pride was canceled by gym ownership. In an email sent to members by gym management, it was explained that the event was canceled because “the owners of the gym value health and wellness, and they believe that this event does not.”

After the cancelation of the event, a large contingent of members decided to leave the gym, including coaches and staff.

Former member Dan Mendoza said he reached out to gym management for clarification of their position and was sent an email that read:

“Our underlying goal for the staff and members at CrossFit Infiltrate and our other gyms CrossFit White River and University Ave CrossFit, is total health and well-being for the individual and the community. Total health involves the body, the emotions, relationships, and the spirit. At the foundational detractor from health, as we believe God sets the parameters for, is pride. We believe that true health forever can only be found within humility, not pride. Humility is seeing oneself as they truly are, and as God truly defines them to be. As a business we will choose to deploy our resources towards those efforts and causes that line up with our own values and beliefs.”

Officials with CrossFit Infiltrate released this statement after receiving backlash:

“The unfortunate line that is being read about the gym grossly misrepresents what CrossFit Infiltrate stands for and what it believes. The majority of the reviews and statements being read about the gym largely point out that Infiltrate’s community has been incredible and welcoming and that the decision not to host an Indy Pride event is the reason we are called bigots or discriminative. However, let the history of the gym speak for itself and for the position we take in this divisive atmosphere, CrossFit Infiltrate welcomes, serves, and prioritizes training people to be fit and functional in body, mind, and spirit. It never has and never will be anything but welcoming to all human beings who live, move, and breathe in God’s world.”

The fate of the Indianapolis gym remains up in the air.