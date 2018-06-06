× CrossFit fires employee after he voiced support for Indy gym ‘refusing to celebrate sin’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – CrossFit has fired one of its employees after he voiced his support for a now-closed gym that decided to cancel an Indy Pride event.

In a stream of controversial tweets that have since been deleted, “Chief Knowledge Officer” Russell Berger thanked CrossFit Infiltrate “for standing by (their) convictions and refusing to celebrate sin by hosting an @IndyPride workout.”

Shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday, CrossFit announced on Twitter that Berger had been placed on unpaid leave while management completed a thorough review of the situation.

At 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, the company announced that Berger had been terminated, saying “The statements made today by Russell Berger do not reflect the views of CrossFit Inc. For this reason, his employment with CrossFit has been terminated.”

Members of CrossFit Infiltrate say the controversy started when a special workout planned by coaches in support of Indy Pride was canceled by gym ownership. In an email sent to members by gym management, it was explained that the event was canceled because “the owners of the gym value health and wellness, and they believe that this event does not.”

After the cancellation of the event, a large contingent of members decided to leave the gym, including coaches and staff. An owner of CrossFit Infiltrate tells CBS4 that the gym was forced to close because it wouldn’t be able to cover classes due to the resignation of its staff.

“The gym’s been going through a lot of internal turmoil and is too fragile to weather the storm,” said the owner.

The owner says members of the gym received notice Tuesday night and will be transferred to CrossFit Naptown to fulfill their contracts, which is a few blocks away.

Former member Dan Mendoza said he reached out to gym management for clarification of their position and was sent an email that read:

“Our underlying goal for the staff and members at CrossFit Infiltrate and our other gyms CrossFit White River and University Ave CrossFit, is total health and well-being for the individual and the community. Total health involves the body, the emotions, relationships, and the spirit. At the foundational detractor from health, as we believe God sets the parameters for, is pride. We believe that true health forever can only be found within humility, not pride. Humility is seeing oneself as they truly are, and as God truly defines them to be. As a business we will choose to deploy our resources towards those efforts and causes that line up with our own values and beliefs.”

Officials with CrossFit Infiltrate released this statement after receiving backlash: