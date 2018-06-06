Ball State golfer qualifies for US Open

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - In Ball State's history, only 7 golfers have gone on to play in major championships, but none of them have played in one while still in college.

Junior Timothy Wiseman will change that next week at the U.S. Open.

"I'm aware of all the good players who have tried and gone through Ball State," Wiseman said on Wednesday.

"To be the first one that's incredible. Just an honor. "

The round that punched his ticket to the qualify for the U.S. Open was suspenseful. There were 800 golfers at 11 sites competing for 71 spots. Wiseman was 2 under par for the 36 hole qualifier and he survived a playoff of three golfers to clinch his spot.

"It was suspenseful. I was the final one to make a putt. It's just something you dream about as a kid," the Corydon native said.

"I was overwhelmed with emotion. I think I fell to a knee and I was just overwhelmed."

So the junior's next stop will be South Hampton, New York. He'll be surrounded by golfers he grew up admiring, but instead of watching them on TV as he usually does, he'll be competing with them---providing a bit of a pinch me moment for Wiseman.

"Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth are two of my favorites," Wiseman revealed. "I'm just trying to be like them. They're great role models."

And starting next week, hes got his sights set pretty high.

"A realistic and logical goal, is to just make the cut. That might be far fetched but I don't believe so. I think I'm capable of that."

The 2018 U.S. open begins Thursday, June 14 at Shinnecock golf course.