Warm up on the way to central Indiana

Hoosiers enjoyed a mild Wednesday with lower humidity. Now a quick warm up is on the way.

The record highs for Friday and Saturday are 95 and 94 degrees, respectively. We will be close to those temperatures with only a slight chance for isolated late day t-storms.

Central Indiana has been locked in a dry, warm weather pattern for the past six weeks.  We’ve had fewer days with t-storms and rainfall is below average across the entire state. Our rain chances will increase over the weekend with our best chance for rain coming Monday.

We have been warm and dry since May 1st.

Most of the state has a current rainfall deficit.

Expect warmer weather for Zoobilation.

Summer starts in two weeks.

We’ll have a chance for scattered t-storms Saturday.

We’ll have a chance for scattered t-storms Sunday.

Highs will be in the 90s through the weekend.

We’ll have a chance for scattered t-storms Monday.

