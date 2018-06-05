× Vehicle sought after Indy teen is struck by stray bullet while in his bedroom

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 14-year-old boy was in his room when he was struck by a stray bullet on the city’s east side last Tuesday, according to Indianapolis police.

Now, IMPD is asking the community to help find a black 2010 to 2015 Kia Optima in connection with the shooting.

Officers believe shot were fired from the vehicle in the 7700 block of E. 10th St. after a hit-and-run accident shortly before 6:30 p.m.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found the teen suffering from a non-life threatening injury to his forehead. He was then taken to Riley Hospital for Children.

Police believe the shots fired came from a passenger in the suspect vehicle, which officers say will have heavy damage to its rear as well as the passenger side.