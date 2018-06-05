× Vandals caught on camera damaging car wash in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A business owner in Bloomington is trying to find those responsible for leaving behind what he estimates at thousands of dollars in damage at his car wash after the act was caught on camera.

Kevin Perry said Friday morning he arrived at the Highland Village Car Wash on S. Curry Pike to find glass and rocks all over, alongside two broken machines, including a vending machine.

“You can see this whole sheet of glass has been busted out,” Perry said showing the damage to the vending machine.

Surveillance video may have captured how.

“About four kids pulled up in a vehicle and they busted up a landscape rock back here and busted up my machine trying to get money or candy or something out of it, I’m assuming,” Perry said.

In the video the trespassers are seeing throwing things at a vending machine, unsuccessfully at times. They don’t get into the machines, but Perry believes the damage could be $2,000 to $4,000, though he is still getting estimates.

“It cuts back on other things that I could do, that’s for sure,” Perry said. “I was in the process of upgrading some other equipment that I have to put on the back burner now.”

Police said as of right now there are no leads for them to follow up on.

“With this type of case it’s something where someone was probably attempting to break into the machine to steal money or funds or items, I’m not sure what kind of items are of great monetary value from a vending machine at a car wash,” Bloomington Police Sgt. Jason Shaevitz said.

Bloomington police remind you, though, if you see anything happen in Bloomington, no matter how small it may seem, to call them.

In the meantime, Perry said he is hoping those in the video can be identified.