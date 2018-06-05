× Rick Springfield, Hanson, Hunter Hayes among first free concerts announced for Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Rick Springfield, Hanson and Hunter Hayes are among the featured performers for free concerts at this year’s Indiana State Fair.

Organizers revealed the first six free shows for the 2018 Indiana State Fair. Each night of the event features a concert that’s free with paid admission.

Here’s a look at the lineup so far:

Rick Springfield – Friday, August 3

– Friday, August 3 Hanson – Friday, August 10

– Friday, August 10 For King & Country – Sunday, August 12

– Sunday, August 12 Grand Funk Railroad – Wednesday, August 15

– Wednesday, August 15 An Evening with Hunter Hayes – Thursday, August 16

– Thursday, August 16 Kirk Franklin – Sunday, August 19

The Indiana State Fair runs from Aug. 3 through Aug. 19 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Online tickets are on sale for $8 plus a convenience fee at the State Fair website. Tickets can also be purchased at the discounted rate at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum Box Office. Admission is $13 at the gate.

Here’s more about each performer from fair organizers: