Police searching for driver who shot into car on I-65 in Boone County, injuring woman

LEBANON, Ind. – Investigators are searching for a driver who allegedly shot a woman in a passing car on I-65 in Boone County Monday.

“Somebody fired a gun at another vehicle and that person is not in police custody at this point. So of course, they are out there and that is a threat,” said Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine.

Police say the gunman shot up a passing car on I-65 and hit a woman who was sitting in the passenger seat.

“The passenger was struck three times. Fortunately, the female victim is listed in stable condition at the hospital,” said Sgt. Perrine.

Police say the woman is cooperating and has given an initial vehicle description, which has not yet been released. At this point, police say it is too early to call the incident a road rage shooting but investigators are confident whatever sparked the gunfire could have been avoided.

“It is 100 percent preventable. We do not want people to carry this type of violence anywhere. Let alone on the highways and cars,” said Sgt. Perrine.

ISP says they are canvassing the stretch of I-65 where those bullets were fired around 7 p.m. Monday night. Police say other cars may have been hit with the gunfire.

“Had the potential to be very tragic for just a family driving down the road. Several gunshots were exchanged from one car to another. We do not know how many gunshots were fired of if all of the bullets hit that car,” said Sgt. Perrine.

Even before this shooting, ISP says they have already increased patrols along this stretch of I-65. This is the same spot where investigators say someone threw objects at more than half a dozen cars.

“Right now we are confident that this is not related to the other incidents that have occurred on I-65,” said Sgt. Perrine.

Police want people to stay alert, but do not believe the gunman was randomly targeting drivers.

“We also do not believe that the residents of Lebanon and the drivers on I-65 are in any more danger today than they were before this happened,” said Sgt. Perrine.

As investigators continue the search for the suspect, they are asking anyone with information on this shooting to give them a call at 317-232-8241.