× Police: Pair used stolen credit card at north side Target store

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are looking for two people accused of credit card fraud.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, the pair used a stolen credit card to buy items from the Target store at 6101 N. Keystone Ave. on Jan. 19, 2018.

Surveillance cameras captured images of them. The man was described as having a muscular build with a dark jacket, green hoodie, blank pants and black shoes. The woman wore a pink hair wrap and plaid jacket, police said.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or 800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also submit a mobile tip through the P3tips app for Apple or Android phones or visit www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. Information can be submitted anonymously.