Noblesville shooting suspect won’t be tried as adult, but petition alleges he is ‘delinquent child’

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – A petition was filed Tuesday that alleges the 13-year-old suspect in the recent Noblesville school shooting is a delinquent child, but he won’t be tried as an adult.

The teen, who is not being identified because he is a juvenile, is accused of opening fire in a classroom at Noblesville West Middle School on May 25, striking 13-year-old student Ella Whistler and teacher Jason Seamon. Both victims survived.

The petition filed by the Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office specifically claims the suspect committed the following acts that would be felony or misdemeanor crimes if committed by an adult:

Attempted Murder, a Level 1 felony

Aggravated Battery, a Level 3 felony

Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon, a Level 5 felony

Possession of a Firearm on School Property, a Level 6 felony

Dangerous Possession of a Firearm, a Class A misdemeanor

Possession of a Knife on School Property, a Class B misdemeanor

However, under Indiana law, a child 13 years of age can only be waived to adult court if the attempt to murder an individual is successful. In this case it was not.

“In this case, due to the heroic and extraordinary efforts of many people, including teachers, a school nurse, the Noblesville Police Department School Resource Officer, and many other first responders and medical providers, thankfully, Jason Seaman and Ella Whistler survived,” said prosecuting attorney D. Lee Buckingham, II in a press release. “This blessing results in this matter remaining in the juvenile justice system under our current laws, a result which will, I am sure, be very troubling and unsatisfying for many people.”

Ella Whistler’s family says she continues to make progress in her recovery, but she has a long road ahead.