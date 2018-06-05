× Marion Splash House reopens after E. coli contamination

MARION, Ind.– Marion residents can safely return to the city’s Splash House now that an E. coli contamination has been resolved.

The Marion Splash House temporarily closed on May 31 after a pool water test came back positive for E. coli. Splash House Director Andy Davis had to deliver the bad news while there were 300-400 people present.

Davis said the staff at the pool followed the strict protocol and conducted more tests to make sure the water was clear of contaminants. He issued this statement:

“The Splash House is back open following a short precautionary closing after concern of E. coli contamination last week. The water park staff followed strict protocol and worked with Marion Utilities to conduct two additional tests. The two tests both returned clear of any contaminants, and the Splash House is back open. Thank you for your patience during the brief closing.”

The health department required two clean tests on different days for the facility to open again. Davis told CBS4 the water is normally tested once a week.

Symptoms of E. coli typically begin two to eight days after being exposed to the bacteria.

They include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. Most people recover from the illness in five to seven days. Some individuals may develop a severe illness called hemolytic uremic syndrome, or HUS, which can be life-threatening, although most people recover in a few weeks.