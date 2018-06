Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man was sent to Eskenazi Hospital Tuesday after a car fell on him while he attempted to make a repair.

The Indianapolis Fire Department said it happened around 2 p.m. in the 1100 block of N. Centennial St. on the near west side.

A passerby reportedly noticed the man’s leg sticking out from underneath the vehicle, so she called 911.

IFD says crews were able to successfully extricate the man within 25 minutes and he escaped serious injury.