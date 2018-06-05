Lovely Tuesday ahead despite minor rain chance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What a lovely morning! Temps have dipped into the upper 50s which is making for a refreshingly cool start to the day.

We'll be warmer this afternoon, though! Highs will bump up into the mid-low 80s.

Sunshine will dominate south and west of Indy with more clouds being thrown north of the city thanks to the approaching cold front. Most of the day will be dry.

Spotty rain chances increase as the front slowly slides south Tuesday. Notice how many more of us are still managing to stay dry versus wet.

The rain chances, though spotty, will linger through the evening and we could have rain as late as midnight. Again, very little rain is expected, but if you'll be outside this afternoon or evening, you'll want to keep an eye north for possible rain.

Rain will be less than a quarter inch and many of us will hardly get a tenth of an inch so don't skip watering your flowers!

Overall expecting a great Tuesday with very little in the way of rain. Head outside for lunch!

Wednesday will again be comfortable and sunny with heat and mugginess returning Thursday. Zoobilation is Friday and we are keeping an eye on storm chances.