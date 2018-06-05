Former Indiana vice principal sentenced after camera found in boys locker room

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A former vice principal of a southern Indiana middle school has been ordered to serve a year in jail after pleading guilty to a voyeurism charge after authorities linked him to a camera found inside the boys locker room.

Paul Raake was given the punishment Monday after entering the plea in the case in Floyd County Superior Court.

Police say an investigation began in the fall of 2016 after a student at Scribner Middle School in New Albany found the camera inside a locker. Police say investigators found photographs on computers used by Raake, one of which showed a male student dressing or undressing.

Raake left his job at the school in late 2016 and he was charged in the case in the fall of 2017.

