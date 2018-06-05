× Detective stuck with meth-loaded syringe during Henry County arrest

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. – An officer was stuck with a meth-loaded syringe while making an arrest in Henry County Monday.

The sheriff’s office says the detective with the county’s drug task force was patting down 57-year-old Danny Russell Riggs for weapons when the syringe stuck him in the right hand. It was reportedly in the New Castle man’s right pant leg.

The detective was taken to Henry Community Health for several tests and later released, according to the sheriff’s office.

Riggs was transported to the county jail, where he is facing preliminary charges of possession of meth and unlawful possession of a syringe.

Riggs remained incarcerated Tuesday on a $10,000 surety and $700 cash bond.