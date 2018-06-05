× Coroner: Parents of 3-year-old girl who died in hot car thought she was asleep in bed

ANDERSON, Ind.– The Madison County coroner says the parents of a 3-year-old girl who died in a hot car in Anderson thought she was asleep in her bed.

Police say Hannah Grace Miller was found unresponsive inside the car in the 1900 block of West 10th Street Sunday evening.

That day, the family reportedly went to church, ate breakfast and bought groceries. The parents brought the groceries inside and thought Hannah had gone inside with her siblings and eventually to bed.

About two hours later, the girl’s father went outside and found her in the car. He tried to revive her by submerging her in cold water and using CPR.

The toddler had a high core body temperature when she was pronounced dead at the hospital Sunday night, according to Madison County Coroner Marian Dunnichay.

Dunnichay said the child’s cause of death was acute heat exhaustion/overheating. No additional trauma was found and no foul play is suspected at this time.

No criminal charges have been filed. Sandefur said the parents have been cooperating with the ongoing investigation.