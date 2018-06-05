× Central Indiana’s dry, warm weather continues

Central Indiana has been locked in a dry, warm weather pattern for the past six weeks. We’ve had fewer days with t-storms and rainfall is below average across the entire state. This pattern will be with us for the rest of the week.

We will see one more sunny, mild day with a light breeze before some major heat moves our way.

The record highs for Friday and Saturday are 95 and 94 degrees, respectively. We will be close to those temperatures with only a slight chance for isolated late day t-storms.

We’ve had fewer days with t-storms this year.

Rainfall this year is well-below average.

Sure to check your backseat this week.

Expect a sunny Wednesday.

Expect a sunny Thursday.

The heat is on for Zoobiliation this year.

Our warm, dry spell will continue this week.