Suspect in custody after chase ends with crash in downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police took a suspect into custody following a chase that ended in a crash in downtown Indianapolis early Tuesday.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, the pursuit began after an officer patrolling at East St. Clair Street and Tuxedo Street saw a pickup truck go past a stop sign without stopping. The truck was stolen, police said, and the driver refused to stop when the officer tried to pull the truck over.

The truck went as far west as Harding Street and ended up on the interstate as the driver tried to get away. The suspect eventually crashed the truck at Meridian Street and Washington Street in downtown Indianapolis. Police said they’d terminated the pursuit at that point.

Police quickly took the driver into custody. He was complaining of a neck injury and was taken to an area hospital for examination.