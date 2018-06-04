× Woman in Tippecanoe County calls 911 to report herself for driving drunk

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. – An intoxicated woman called police to report herself for driving drunk on the interstate.

Indiana State Police say a woman, later identified as Eboni Johnson, called dispatch at Lowell around 5:10 a.m. on Saturday, June 2. She said she was driving drunk on I-65 northbound, and she needed to pull over.

Police say they saw Johnson’s car, a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt, off the interstate near the SR 43 exit. While traveling north on SR 43, she veered into the southbound lanes.

A trooper stopped Johnson’s car and was speaking with her when she rolled up her window and took off. She was traveling at speeds of 65 miles per hour with the trooper behind her.

After running off the road several times she eventually pulled over, and police took her into custody. She faces the following charges: resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts), and possession of controlled substance.