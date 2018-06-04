Trump cancels Eagles’ Super Bowl visit to White House over anthem dispute

Posted 7:34 pm, June 4, 2018, by , Updated at 07:36PM, June 4, 2018

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz celebrates after winning Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on February 4, 2018. (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump says the Philadelphia Eagles are no longer invited to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl win on Tuesday.

In a statement released Monday, Trump said the team has been disinvited over national anthem protests.

“They disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country,” the statement reads.

In the statement, the President goes on to say the Eagles wanted to send a smaller delegation, “but the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better.” Those fans are still invited to attend a “different type of ceremony.”

Trump said he will be at the event alongside the United States Marine Band and the United States Army Chorus at 3 p.m. Tuesday to “celebrate America.”

Some Eagles players were reportedly already planning to skip the event as some Patriots players did the year before.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s