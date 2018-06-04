× Police working to determine if trucker arrested in Illinois damaged cars in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind.– A Wisconsin trucker is under arrest in Illinois, accused of firing ball bearings at passing traffic and suspected of similar crimes in Indiana.

Kevin Casey, 43, of Janesville, Wisconsin, is being held on $2 million bond and facing charges of aggravated battery, aggravated battery to a child and criminal damage to property.

Casey’s arrest follows a rash of vehicular damage incidents from Boone County, Indiana, to Champaign County, Illinois.

Last week, two women told CBS4 their vehicles were struck while traveling along I-65.

“There was a loud bang I felt something hit the side of my face,” said Jessica Hill. “I’m sure there was a scream in there because it was very startling.”

Last month, several cars were vandalized along I-75 in eastern Illinois.

A check of INDOT surveillance cameras revealed video capturing Casey’s truck as it drove past the vehicle of one victim.

Illinois State Troopers report a search of Casey’s truck revealed ball bearings, a slingshot and materials to make a slingshot.

Investigators said Casey admitted firing ball bearings at minivan windows because they proved to be bigger targets.

“Folks, this investigation was truly like finding a needle in a haystack,” said ISP Capt. Louis Kink.

Lebanon Police continue the investigation into the Boone County cases.