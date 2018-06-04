Police: Man arrested in Bloomington for public intoxication threatened officers, hospital staff

Posted 1:47 pm, June 4, 2018, by

James Starr

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.– Police say a Bloomington man arrested for public intoxication who threatened violence against officers and hospital staff.

Police were called to 2nd and Patterson around 2 p.m. on a report of an intoxicated man who was laying partially in the road. By the time they got there, a passing ambulance had stopped to assist him.

After being woken up by first responders, police say the man refused to cooperate and refused any sort of medical help. Officers were able to identify him as James Starr.

Starr was arrested for public intoxication but had to be checked out medically before going to jail.

While being transported and also at the hospital, police say he threatened to shoot the officers as well as kill hospital employees. He’s also accused of making sexual comments to the female officer on the scene and being generally disruptive while being treated.

In addition to public intoxication, he faces charges of disorderly conduct and intimidation of a police officer.

