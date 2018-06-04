× Multiple cars spray painted in east side neighborhood, 12-year-old boy arrested

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Neighbors say more than a dozen cars in one east neighborhood were vandalized Sunday afternoon. Metro Police say a 12-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the crimes.

One woman said she was inside her mother’s house on Bolton Avenue when a neighbor rushed up to alert them to a situation outside. Lauren Gorton walked out and found her car was spray painted.

“I was livid,” Gorton said.

She is one of several people on the block that found the frustrating surprise on their vehicles. Gorton said she counted seventeen cars with spray paint. But, not everyone filed police reports.

An IMPD report states officers received multiple calls related to vandalism.

Stormi Johnson was also left with a mess to clean up after her car window was spray painted.

“I think everybody was pretty upset,” Johnson said. “Irvington, they’re a pretty close area. Everyone was kind of mad and frustrated.”

“Everybody was checking their cars,” Gorton said. “Everybody is mad. We don’t do anything to deserve to have to go pay to have our car fixed because you’re careless and you’re just riding by spray painting cars.”

Neighbors called police after three kids were spotted on the block with spray paint cans. Gorton said officers tracked the kids down and – at first- let them go with a warning.

“They got told not to come in neighborhood,” Gorton said. “Not even two hours later, I see them riding down the street again.”

Eventually, a 12-year-old was arrested nearby. Police say this kind of behavior can have serious consequences even when suspects are so young.

“It’s going to impact somebody else’s life as well as your own,” said Officer Jim Gillespie, from IMPD. “There are other things you can do, go out there have a good time with your friends. If you’re caught doing things like this, it’s going to have implications throughout your entire life not just in that moment.”

IMPD urges residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.