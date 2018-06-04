× Lebanon police arrest teen after 17-year-old is shot to death outside muffler shop

LEBANON, Ind. – Police say a suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in Lebanon Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred at a muffler shop in the 1400 block of West South Street shortly before 1:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they found the victim deceased outside of a vehicle in the parking lot.

There were also two other juveniles present when the shooting occurred. One is being considered a witness and the other a suspect.

Police say the suspect is a 16-year-old boy. He’s been incarcerated in a secure juvenile detention facility pending the filing of formal charges.

Investigators will work with the Boone County Prosecutor’s Office to determine what charges, if any, will be filed in the case.

Due to the ages of those involved, authorities say they are withholding their identities.