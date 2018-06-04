× IACS offers free adoptions through June 22

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) is offering free adoption services this month.

The free adoptions run through June 22 and include spay/neuter, microchipping, vaccinations and heart worm or FIV/FeLV testing. Typically, adoption fees are $60.

They are open six days a week from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and closed on Wednesdays. The facility is located at 2600 South Harding Street in Indianapolis.

IACS says there are currently more than 600 animals in care waiting for a forever home. Click here to see a list of available animals.