Hoosiers with HIV offered new meals program

Posted 8:18 pm, June 4, 2018, by

Meals on Wheels provides both warm and cold meals.

INDIANAPOLIS — State health officials and a Meals on Wheels program are launching a new benefit for people living with HIV in Indiana.

The Indiana State Department of Health said Monday that more than 2,500 needy people who are HIV positive will be served.

Those admitted to the program in the Indianapolis area can receive hot or frozen meals through Meals on Wheels of Central Indiana. The Indianapolis-based nonprofit was awarded a $1 million health department grant. People outside the region can get frozen meals shipped directly to them.

Recipients will also work with coordinators who can consult their physicians to make sure the meals meet their needs.

Health officials said healthy diets would create better health outcomes for people with HIV.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s