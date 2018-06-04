× Grant County man wanted in child molestation case turns himself in

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. – The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says a man wanted in a child molestation case turned himself in Monday.

Earlier in the day, investigators asked the community to help find Tony Noffsinger Sr. The 41-year-old had an active warrant for child molest.

Officers said he was about 6 feet tall and weighed 260 pounds.

