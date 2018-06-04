× Grant County man sought on warrant in child molestation case

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. – Investigators are asking for help finding a man wanted in a child molestation case.

Authorities in Grant County said Tony Noffsinger Sr. is wanted on an active warrant for child molest. Noffsinger, 41, is about 6’ tall and 260 pounds.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 765-662-TIPS (8477). The hotline is staffed 24 hours a day and tipsters can remain anonymous. A tip leading to an arrest or indictment could result in a $1,000 cash reward.

You can also submit information through p3tips.com.