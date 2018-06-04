Drivers will feel the impact as construction begins at 96th and Keystone Parkway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- Get ready drivers: Monday will be the start of lane restrictions and construction at one of the city’s busiest intersections.

Construction will begin on the intersection at 96th Street and Keystone Parkway in order to create a free-flowing roundabout. The project is expected to wrap up near the end of 2019, but drivers will feel the impact starting this week.

“I’m definitely going to look at other routes,” said driver Brice Sandage.

When it’s all said and done, Keystone will be elevated over 96th Street to help alleviate what Carmel city officials admit are near constant traffic problems, as nearly 85,000 drivers pass through there every day.

“The main restriction at the intersection you will notice, in this instances, we have three and four lanes going northbound,” said Carmel City Engineer Jeremy Kashman, “and those will be restricted to two lanes.”

News of the construction has many drivers asking one question: what alternate routes should they take?

Officials are encouraging everyone to use one route in particular.

“So we ask that if you’re traveling on Keystone Parkway, if you’re traveling from 465 to north of Carmel, that U.S. 31 is a viable option for that detour traffic,” said Kashman.

Some are already considering other ways around as well.

“I’m thinking College (Avenue) might be a better option, or Allisonville (Road) or take the highway up and go across or something like that,” said driver Julie Jenkins.

The project is expected to cost nearly $29 million and is slated to wrap up some time in 2019.