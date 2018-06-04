× Driver rolls tanker carrying cleaning solution after having ‘sneezing fit’ on I-65

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – A semi driver rolled her tanker over on I-65 after Indiana State Police say she had a “sneezing fit” on Sunday.

The crash closed a southbound lane of the interstate near Crown Point for more than eight hours.

Officers believe 55-year-old Julie Duncan of Canton, Michigan was driving the semi in the left lane of a construction zone when she had the “sneezing fit” while trying to talk to Siri on her phone.

Duncan told police she looked up and saw that she was going to hit construction barrels, so she swerved sharply to avoid them. That’s when she says she felt the load of the truck, cleaning solution, shift, which caused the truck to roll over.

Police say the cleaning solution had to be off-loaded into another tanker before the semi could be turned upright.

Duncan was reportedly wearing her seatbelt and was not injured. She was cited for unsafe lane movement.